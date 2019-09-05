Not only food, Swiggy will now also deliver forgotten items, documents, lunchbox, more

Swiggy on Wednesday announced the launch of its new service, Swiggy Go. The online food ordering platform will now not just deliver food but will do any kind of pick up and drop off services via Swiggy Go on the Swiggy app. According to Swiggy, Bengaluru will be the first city in the country to experience Swiggy Go and by 2020, the service will expand across 300 cities in India.

What is Swiggy Go

Swiggy Go is the new feature launched by food delivery company Swiggy. The company has said that the hyperlocal service is created for last-mile delivery service for everything. The company said that delivery fleet of Swiggy will help to deliver anything ranging from forgotten keys, files, documents, lunch box, laundry, handmade toiletries and so on.

Last-mile delivery in India

The 'last mile delivery for everything' was first started by Google-backed Dunzo, Swiggy's biggest competitor in the IT city. Dunzo started operations in 2015 .

Besides, Swiggy has also announced on-demand delivery service 'Swiggy stores' in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. It opened its first store in Gurugam in February, this year. The app-based start-up does doorstep delivery of medicines, flowers, and several other things in just an hour with 'Swiggy store' service.

Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety said, 'The company's vision is to elevate the quality of life of urban consumers by offering unparalleled convenience'. Majety also added, 'By 2020, we will expand Swiggy Go to over 300 cities and Swiggy Stores to all the major metros, ushering in a new era of convenience for consumers across India'.

Swiggy was founded in 2014 by Sriharsha Majety, Nandan Reddy and Rahul Jaimini. The food-delivery start-up connects consumers to over 1,30,000 restaurant partners across more than 325 cities.

Also read: Swiggy launches subscription app 'Swiggy Daily' for everyday homestyle meals

Also read: Restaurants body asks Swiggy, Zomato, Uber Eats, Foodpanda to rethink deep discounting