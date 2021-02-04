NTPC Q3 results: Net profit rises 10.7% to Rs 3,315 crore

NTPC on Thursday reported a 10.7 per cent year-on-year increase in its net profit for October-December quarter of the ongoing financial year at Rs 3,315 crore.

The state-owned company's revenue from operations rose 4.1 per cent to Rs 24,509 crore during December quarter from Rs 23,496 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its gross power generation rose 6.9 per cent to 65.418 billion units during the quarter. While the standalone installed capacity stood at 51,170 MW as on December 31, 2020, the corresponding number for NTPC Group was at 62,975 MW.

NTPC also declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.