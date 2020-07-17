Orient Electric launches made in India sanitisation chamber UV Sanitech

Diversifying into hygiene product category, Orient Electric Limited has launched a UV Sanitech box. Priced at Rs 11,999, this is a box-shaped sanitisation chamber. Orient claims the chamber has ultraviolet (UV-C) light that kills viruses including coronavirus, bacteria and fungi on the surfaces of everyday objects and groceries in four minutes.

"COVID-19 crisis has led to a significant shift in the consumer quest and preferences in India, leading to a spike in demand for health and hygiene products. This trend is likely to continue in future as maintaining highest hygiene standards will be part of the 'new normal' in the post COVID-19 era. We have always focused on developing products which are innovative, healthier, safer, and add convenience to life and as a responsible brand, we want to contribute in the nation's fight against the spread of the deadly virus. Our new UV-C light based UV Sanitech is a step in this direction," says Rakesh Khanna, MD & CEO, Orient Electric Limited.

Orient claims that the UV Sanitech kills over 99.9 per cent viruses and bacteria using ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) method, which is safe and highly effective. The box has a capacity of 34 litres and houses two UV-C lamps of 11 watts each. Placed diagonally, the lamps provide UV germicidal irradiation with the surround reflectivity for uniform spread from different angles. increasing efficacy of disinfection and 360-degree surface disinfection. According to the company, it generates ultraviolet light in the germicidal wavelength of 200nm - 280nm, specifically at 254nm, killing. It comes with a pre-set electronic timer for the optimum duration of four-minute exposure.

Unlike other sanitisation boxes, this one opens from the top and has a rubber gasket to prevent leakage of UV rays.

Tested and certified at an NABL-accredited lab, it is manufactured at Orient Electric's Faridabad plant and the company plans to introduce more products in this category soon. Orient UV Sanitech will be available on Flipkart and Amazon and will come with one-year product warranty and six-month warranty on UV lamps.

An increasing number of companies are introducing UV-Sanitisation boxes in the country in various sizes. While the Astrum UV100 is a small box ideal for keys, phones, glasses, and more, Philips UV-C Disinfection system is a microwave style box available in various sizes. The latter also uses UV-C radiation technology, which the company claims have been validated to effectively inactivate SARS-CoV-2.

