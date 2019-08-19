Paytm elevates CFO Madhur Deora as the next President

Paytm has elevated its CFO Madhu Deora as President of the company on Monday. Madhur joined the digital payment firm in October 2016. Earlier, Deora has served as Managing Director in Citigroup's investment banking business in New York, London and Mumbai.

"We have grown over 20x in the last 3 years by creating a payments-led lifestyle and financial services app in our country. The next phase of our journey is to expand our offerings in consumer internet and financial services," said Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. "As we expand our business, we are promoting Madhur to the role of President. Madhur has been a key partner in this success".

Madhur has over two decades of professional experience. Deora on his promotion said, "It has been an unbelievable journey at Paytm and I am excited about our next phase of growth in consumer internet and financial services. I look forward to working with Vijay and the management team to help build our organization for the future".

