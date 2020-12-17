PM Modi 'very worried' about violence at Wistron factory: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "very worried" after the violence at an at iPhone factory near Bengaluru. The Karnataka CM expressed regret over the violence at the premises of Taiwan-based Wistron Corporation, which assembles Apple iPhones, saying this "should not have happened".

"We have taken action. It is a very important foreign company and this should not have happened. The PM is also very much worried about this development," Yediyurappa said, reported NDTV.

To soothe fears of the top global tech company, the Karnataka CM said instructions have been passed not to repeat such an incident in future. He also assured to give full support to the company to ensure smooth operation.

A group of attackers went on a rampage, destroying properties at the Wistron plant in Karnataka's Kular area on December 12.

The office of the iPhone manufacturing company was vandalised over alleged non-payment of salary to some staff members. They pelted stones at the office, broke glasses and other office equipment, and also set fire to vehicles. Among other damages, the attackers reportedly stole thousands of iPhones.

Karnataka Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar earlier said that some temporary staff at Wistron plant in Kolar were not paid for three months and that women employees were provided inadequate facilities.

Karnataka's labour department has also initiated a probe to verify the allegation of non-payment of wages to the workers. Sources told Business Today that while notices have been sent to several third-party contractors including Quess Corp, Adecco, Innov among others, a report to the state government is also expected to be submitted in the next 2-3 days.

Wistron in its filing had earlier said the company was assessing the extent of the damages in various areas of campus, and that it could be somewhere between Rs 27-52 crore. The police complaint said the majority of the losses came from the looting of the premium devices.

