Tata, HDFC groups surge past record set by Reliance

The aggregate market capitalisation (m-cap) of 18 major Tata group companies peaked to all-time high of $232 billion, surpassing the $200 billion record set by Reliance Industries (RIL) in September 2020. As a group, the banking and financing giant HDFC has also raced past the RIL's record and it stands at $208 billion.

According to the closing share price on January 12, the total m-cap of 18 Tata companies stands at Rs 16,97,766 crore, thanks to the recent spike in share prices of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Titan, Tata Consumer Products among others. Tata Trusts control the group companies through the holding company Tata Sons.

The four listed companies of HDFC group jointly enjoy m-cap of Rs 15,23,489 crore. Mukesh Ambani-controlled RIL was the first company to reach the $200 billion m-cap in September. However, RIL fell almost 16 per cent since it touched the peak. RIL and its listed subsidiary companies are jointly valued in the market at Rs 13,01,426 crore. RIL is the major contributor to Ambani's wealth with an m-cap of Rs 12,85,000 crore, which has more than doubled in this financial year, thanks to large scale fundraising in Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures through stake sales.

Another Indian business house, which has seen a fast appreciation of share prices of its group companies in the recent past is Adani Group. The share price of Adani Green Energy has skyrocketed over 600 per cent since April this year. Adani Gas share price jumped over 300 per cent in this period. However, the Bajajs are still ahead of Adanis.

The other major companies in the pecking order with substantial m-cap are FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (Rs 5.58 lakh crore) and IT firm Infosys (Rs 5.82 lakh crore).

In the Tata group, the companies except TCS and Titan were facing periodic exit of investors until the recent past. However, the situation is changing with the asset optimisation strategy of chairman N Chandrasekaran and his debt reduction plans.

TCS is the most valued company under Tata fold with a m-cap of Rs 11.74 lakh crore as on Friday. Titan is at the second position with Rs 1.36 lakh crore, followed by Tata Steel (Rs 80,300 crore), Tata Motors (Rs 78,578 crore) and Tata Consumer Products (Rs 57,454 crore). Tata Communications, Voltas, Trent and Tata Power are the other major value creators in the group.

