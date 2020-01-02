Tata Sons moves SC seeking stay against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry

The Tata Group has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the recent tribunal order that restored Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the group holding company. The development comes after the apex court opened on Thursday after Christmas and New Year holidays.

The January-9 NCLAT order had termed Mistry's removal from Tata Sons and other companies as "illegal". "We are of the view that for better protection of interest of all stakeholders as also safeguarding the interest of minority group, in future at the time of appointment of the executive chairman, the Tata group should consult Shapoorji Pallonji group," the order said.

Mistry, who had contested against his abrupt removal from the company in 2016, in a statement had hinted that he could make a comeback at the conglomerate. "I believe it is now time that all of us work together for sustainable growth and development of the Tata Group, an institution that we all cherish," he said.

While reinstating Mistry, the NCLAT had termed N Chandrasekaran's appointment "illegal". Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran had said there would be no impact of the tribunal order on the company's day-to-day functioning.