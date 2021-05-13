TikTok India CEO Nikhil Gandhi resigns a year after ban

TikTok India CEO Nikhil Gandhi has resigned almost a year after the Indian government closed its Indian operations citing sovereignty and national security issues.

Gandhi was recently redesignated as head for Middle East, Africa, Turkey & South Asia for the Chinese app.

According to an ET report, Gandhi was attempting to sell TikTok's India business in the past few months.

Gandhi had joined TikTok in October 2019 from Times Network. Gandhi quit Times Network in September 2019 as Chief Operating Officer and President. Before Times Network, he worked as Vice President with Walt Disney for 9 years. Previously, he was also worked with UTV Global Broadcasting and Viacom Media Networks.

Data of 533 million Facebook users leaked online, here is how you can check if you are safe

TikTok, which allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, had become hugely popular in India but was criticised by some politicians who said its content was inappropriate.

It had been downloaded more than 240 million times in India, app analytics firm Sensor Tower said in February 2019. More than 30 million users in India installed it in January 2019, 12 times more than in the same month last year.

ShareChat raises $502 million; valuation rises to $2.1 bn