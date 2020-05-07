Vizag gas leak: All you need to know about LG Polymers plant

At least eleven persons have died and hundreds fell sick due to a massive gas leakage in LG Polymers plant at R R Venkatapuram on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam in the wee hours of Thursday. More than 800 people were evacuated from R R Venkatapuram following a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) styrene gas leak and most of them only needed first aid. Of this, at least 246 persons with health complications are undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam and 20 of them are on ventilator support.

Also Read: Vizag gas leak: 8 dead, over 200 hospitalised after leakage at LG plant in Visakhapatnam

As per reports, gas started leaking in the early hours today when the workers were preparing for the reopening of the plant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the situation is being monitored closely and he spoke to the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and National Disaster Management Authority.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy held a high-level review meeting to take stock of the situation and ordered a probe into the matter, according to state DGP D Gautam Sawang.

Also Read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: Mumbai COVID-19 cases can soar to 80,000, says BMC; country's tally-52,952

Here's all you need to know about LG Polymers plant where toxic gas leak incident happened: