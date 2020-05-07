8 dead, over 200 hospitalised in chemical plant gas leak in Vizag

At least eight persons have died, including two senior citizens and an 8-year-old girl, after a styrene gas leak at a chemical plant in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning. Over 200 people have been reportedly hospitalised.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. The leakage reportedly happened around 3 am at LG's Polymers unit at RR Venkatapuram near Naiduthota, Gopalapatnam. Some people were also lying "unconscious" on roads and were facing difficulties in breathing. Many were immediately rushed to hospital after they complained of burning sensation in eyes and breathing difficulties.

Considering the gravity of the situation, PM Narendra Modi has called for a meeting of the NDMA at 11 AM. "Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," he tweeted.

I pray for everyoneâs safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2020

G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home Affairs termed the situation "unprecedented and unfortunate event". He also expressed condolences to the families of those who passed away due to the gas leak. "Spoke to the chief secretary and DGP of the state to take stock of the situation. Instructed NDRF teams will provide necessary relief measures. We are continuously monitoring the situation. I also spoke to the home secretary and requested immediate aid," he told ANI.

My condolences to the families of 5 people who passed away due to gas leak at a private firm in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh today. Spoke to the Chief Secretary & DGP of the state to take stock of the situation: G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home Affairs. (File pic) #VizagGasLeakpic.twitter.com/hK2OgYPZcx â ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also decided to leave for Vizag and visit King George Hospital where the affected area being treated. The Chief Minister's Office earlier said he was closely monitoring the situation and had instructed the district machinery to take immediate steps and provide all help.

