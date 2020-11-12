Wipro announces mega organisational overhaul, effective from January 1, 2021

Wipro has announced a complete overhaul of its operating model and structure. The IT major, for its new structure, which will come into effect from January 1, 2021, will replace the various Strategic Business Units (SBU), service lines, and geographies of the current structure with four Strategic Market Units (SMU) and two Global Business Lines (GBL). Wipro believes the new structure will bring the company closer to its customers.

The four Strategic Market Units of the new structure will be - Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (APMEA). Americas 1 and Americas 2 will be incharge of specific sectors while Europe and APMEA will be responsible all industries within their specific countries.

Detailed division of the four Strategic Market Units is as follows:

1. Americas 1 will be responsible for the following sectors - Media & Info services, Consumer Goods & Lifesciences, Healthcare & Medical Devices, Retail, Transportation & Services, Communication, Tech Products & Platforms and the continent of Latin America.

2. Americas 2 will be responsible for the following sectors - Investment Banking & Insurance, Banking, Securities, Manufacturing, Hi-tech, Energy & Utilities, and Canada.

3. Europe will include the following 6 regions - UK and Ireland, Germany, Benelux, Nordics, Switzerland, and Southern Europe.

4. Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (APMEA) will include 6 regions - India, Australia and New Zealand, Middle Eastern countries, South East Asia, Japan, and Africa.

The new structure will also have two Global Business Lines (GBL). The first one would be called iDEAS (Integrated Digital, Engineering & Application Services). This will be responsible for the following service lines:- Domain and Consulting, Applications & Data, Engineering and R&D and Wipro Digital

The second GBL will be the Integrated Cloud Infrastructure (CIS) Digital Operations (DOP) Risk & Enterprise Cyber Security Services (CRS), abbreviated as iCORE, which will be responsible for the CIS, DOP, and CRS service lines.

"The SMUs are organised by markets and GBLs by capabilities. While the SMUs will own the P&Ls, delivery, and practices will be aligned with GBLs." said a Wipro press release. The current operating model will continue for the quarter ending on December 31, 2020, after which it will be replaced by the new structure.

