Coronavirus outbreak: Wipro to convert Pune facility into 450-bed COVID-19 hospital

IT major Wipro on Tuesday said it has inked a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Maharashtra under which it will repurpose one of its campuses in Hinjewadi, Pune to a 450-bed intermediary care COVID-19 hospital in four weeks. The hospital will be converted back to an IT facility after a year.

Wipro said it would hand over the facility to the Maharashtra government by May 30.

"The 450-bed hospital, to be equipped to treat moderate cases, will include 12 beds to stabilise critical patients before shifting them to a tertiary care facility. This is an independent, isolated COVID-19 dedicated complex that also includes 24 well-appointed rooms to accommodate doctors and medical staff," Wipro said in a press release.

The Bengaluru-based IT firm will provide the physical infrastructure, medical furniture and equipment besides appointing an administrator and skeletal support staff to help operationalise the hospital quickly with the required medical professionals.

Also Read: Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation contribute Rs 1,125 cr to tackle coronavirus crisis

"We are completely committed to supporting the country's response to the pandemic and believe that we must all work together to deal with this crisis and minimise its human impact. We stand firmly with the Government of Maharashtra in its battle against COVID-19," said Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited.

Commenting on the development, Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister, Maharashtra said, "This humanitarian contribution by Wipro will further strengthen our medical infrastructure and benefit the medical fraternity who are at the forefront of our fight against the pandemic."

Also Read: Wipro defers promotions, salary hikes amid coronavirus pandemic

Earlier in April, Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation, together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. These resources will help enable the dedicated medical and service fraternity in the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and in mitigating its wide-ranging human impact, particularly on the most disadvantaged of our society, the company said.

Besides, Wipro and Azim Premji Foundation are carrying out COVID-19 related humanitarian and healthcare relief work in Maharashtra across Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad-Waluj, Amalner, Ahmednagar, Akola, Beed, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli. The relief work has so far touched over 34 lakh beneficiaries across India, the company said.

By Chitranjan Kumar