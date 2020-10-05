Zerodha faces snag during login, miffed traders vent out via funny memes

Online brokerage Zerodha on Monday said that it has resolved the issue troubling users during login. "Login issues have now been resolved. We apologise for the inconvenience," Zerodha tweeted.

The discount broking firm issued the statement after a number of customers complained on social media during the early trade today that they are facing problems "intermittently" while trying to log into Kite. "We are working on fixing this. Order placement is working fine if you're already logged in," the company said. The brokerage could resolve the issue only after 10 am.

While some complained about the server redirecting to the main page, others said they are unable to view messages.

It was in August last year that Zerodha had tweeted saying that it is experiencing difficulties in placing orders with its OMS (Order Management System).





When broker service keeps interrupting but you don't switch since it's a cheaper option ??#zerodhapic.twitter.com/a3y3h0pE13 â Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) October 5, 2020