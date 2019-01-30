Vodafone launches Rs 154 prepaid plan with night calling benefits

Indian telecom companies are launching new prepaid plans to grab new customers and are trying to try to one-up each other. Now, Vodafone-Idea has come up with a Rs 154 plan with a validity of 6 months or 180 days. Earlier in the week, Vodafone had also rolled out a Rs 24 plan, aimed at people who just want to extend validity but don't want any calling or data benefits. Vodafone-Idea also has Rs 279 and Rs 189 prepaid plans in its armoury. Each of those plans offers benefits for 84 and 56 days respectively.

The new Rs 154 plan from Vodafone come with a catch though. Unlike the other telecom operators that offer long term combo plans, the 6 month Rs 154 prepaid plan from Vodafone-Idea doesn't include any data, SMS or talk time benefits. The Rs 154 plan offers just night time voice calling benefit with 180 days validity. However, at the moment it is unclear whether the Rs 154 recharge from Vodafone extends your account validity by another 180 days or whether subscribers will have to recharge the other plan to extend the validity.

"If you are an existing customer who has availed a tariff plan for a minimum period of six months from the date of enrolment to that tariff plan, then you are migrated to new prepaid plan PV 24," stated the company on its website.

Outside of the free night calls,, local and STD charges with the Rs 154 plan are 2.5 paise per second. The data download will be charged at Rs 4 per MB, and Rs 10 per MB while roaming. Lastly, local SMS will be charged at Re 1 per message and national SMS at Rs 1.5 per message.

Vodafone India also has a prepaid recharge of Rs 95 with a validity of 28 days. Under the plan, subscribers get 500 MB of high speed data. The local and STD calls are charged at 30 paise per minute.

Vodafone also recently announced Rs 479 prepaid plan with 84 days validity, unlimited local and national calling, unlimited roaming and 100 local and national SMS daily.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Reliance Jio offers long term recharge plans at Rs 594 and Rs 297, here are the details

Also Read: TRAI launches web-based Channel Selector app to help pick channels, calculate monthly rental