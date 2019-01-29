2 non-govt National Statistical Commission members resign over delay in release of NSSO data

Two non-governmental members of the National Statistical Commission (NSC) have resigned as they were reportedly disappointed over the way the government had sidelined them. Though, as per the NSC website, their tenure was supposed to end in 2020, but they resigned from their posts on Monday.

Reports suggest PC Mohanan, who was the acting chairman of the NSC, and JV Meenakshi, an NSC member, stepped down from the National statistical commission. And now, the NSC is left with Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog Chief, and Pravin Srivastav, chief statistician, as its members, while there are no non-governmental members in the statistical body.

We have resigned from the NSC. Over the months, we have been feeling that we were not been taken seriously and being sidelined by the government. Recent decisions of the NSC were not being implemented," PC Mohanan told Business Standard.

Both these members resigned over the government's failure to recognise the commission's contribution and delay in the release of new NSSO (National Sample Survey Office) data, reported the Wire. Notably, the NSSO data is collected through nation-wide household surveys on various socio-economic subjects. As per reports, even though the NSSO data was approved by the National Statistical Commission in December 2018, it has not been made public by the government so far.

Also read: Reserve Bank to infuse Rs 37,500 crore through OMO in February

Edited by Manoj Sharma