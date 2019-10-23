7th Pay Commission: Modi govt accepts recommendations for assured promotion of central govt employees

7th Pay Commission: In a major boost to the central government employees, the Modi government has accepted the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations to continue the MCAPS (Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme) scheme, under which they will be get assured promotion like before -- at 10, 20 and 30 years. After the implementation of the scheme, the employees will move to the immediate next pay level in the pay matrix.

This scheme will benefit all employees (Groups A, B and C), including those at the higher administrative grade level, except members of the Organised Group 'A' Services, also called casual employees.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said on Tuesday said the Centre had "considered the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission for the continuation of MACPS and has accepted the same. The MACPS will continue to be administered at 10, 20 and 30 years as before. Under the Scheme, the employee will move to immediate next Pay Level in the new Pay Matrix."

"Casual employees, including those granted 'temporary status' and employees appointed in the government on a contract basis, shall not qualify for benefits," said the notification.

The government will soon constitute a screening committee, including the chairperson and two members, in each department to consider the case for grant of financial upgradations under the MACP Scheme.

The screening committee will meet twice in a financial year. "...cases maturing during the first-half of a particular financial year (April-September) shall be taken up for consideration by the screening committee meeting in the first week of January. Similarly, the screening committee meeting in the first week of July shall process the cases that would be maturing during the second half of the financial year (October-March)," the notification said.

Also read: 7th Pay Commission: Modi govt makes big announcement for J&K, Ladakh; 4.5 lakh employees to benefit

7th Pay Commission: Risk allowance up to Rs 25,000 for these central govt employees soon

Edited by Manoj Sharma