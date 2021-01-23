80% back govt's handling of farmers' protest, finds MOTN poll

Farmers continue their tussle with the government and the demand to repeal the new farm laws. While the government's tough stance has made sure that the matter now ends up in court, the public seems to be backing the Centre. According to findings from the Mood of the Nation poll, 80 per cent of respondents backed the government's handling of the issue. Only 16 per cent were not happy with the government's handling of the issue.

However, when it came to the issue of whom the farm laws would benefit more, MOTN respondents were divided. As much as 34 per cent MOTN respondents said that the bills would help the farmers while 32 per cent said that it would favour the corporates. Another 25 per cent said that the laws will help both.

When asked if the farm laws should be amended as suggested by the government or repealed as demanded by the farmers, 55 per cent respondents voted for amendment while 28 per cent voted for repealing.

The farmers are protesting against three farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act -- that the Modi government hoped would transform agriculture marketing.

However, the farmers have been protesting against the farm laws since November 26 last year. In fact, long-time alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) dumped the National Democratic Alliance over the issue. Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the post of food processing industries minister.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court put a stay on the implementation of the new farm laws. It also formed a four-member committee to help in the resolution of the matter. The government also suggested that the farm laws could be suspended for 18 months, but the farmers have demanded nothing short of repealing the laws.

