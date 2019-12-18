SC bench refuses to stay implementation of CAA; apex court to hear pleas in January

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a clutch of petitions filed by several people, including Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and Tripura's Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman, challenging the constitutional validity of the newly passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) today.

A Bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant refused to stay the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The Supreme Court said it would hear the pleas in January. The apex court also issued a notice to the Centre on the batch of pleas challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Ever since the bill got the President's nod, protests have erupted across several areas of India, including Delhi and Assam. Protesters are demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law. During protests against the law in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday, some miscreants set vehicles on fire, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged public properties. Police also resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, though the situation has been brought under control, say police.

Union Minister Amit Shah has reiterated that there will be no rollback of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Officials on Wednesday said prohibitory orders have been imposed in northeast Delhi as a precautionary measure. Under the orders, assembly of four or more people is prohibited.

According to locals, there was underlying tension in the area after protests turned violent, which saw agitators pelting stones and vandalising and torching vehicles on Tuesday. Police were patrolling the area to ensure situation remains peaceful. Six arrests have been made so far, police said.

Three FIRs were registered in Seelampur, Jafrabad and Dayalpur police stations in connection with Tuesday's incident. Five persons were arrested for Seelampur and Jafrabad incidents, while one was arrested late night for the Dayalpur incident. Police took 18 persons into preventive custody. According to police, the men were taken into preventive custody since there was a possibility of them indulging in mischief.

With agency inputs

