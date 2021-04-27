Apple to donate to COVID support, relief efforts in India: Tim Cook

As India battles an intensifying second wave of COVID-19 infections, Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that his company would donate to the support and relief efforts going on the ground to fight against the pandemic.

"Amid a devastating rise of COVID cases in India, our thoughts are with the medical workers, our Apple family and everyone there who is fighting through this awful stage of the pandemic. Apple will be donating to support and relief efforts on the ground," Cook tweeted on Tuesday.

Last week, Apple Inc announced that it is starting a programme to help employees get voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices. With this, it became one of the first Silicon Valley companies to open a COVID-19 vaccination programme for its employees.

With his offer to help India, Cook has joined two other Silicon Valley head honchos - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai - in extending help to the country second worst-affected by the pandemic in the world.

On Monday, Nadella said that Microsoft will aid relief efforts and procurement of critical oxygen concentration devices in India. "I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I'm grateful the U.S. government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices," the Microsoft chief said in a tweet.

On the same day, Pichai promised Rs 135 crore to help India with its fight against coronavirus. "Devastated to see the worsening COVID crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to @GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information (sic)," he said.

India saw a slight dip in daily tally of coronavirus cases with 3,23,144 people testing positive in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data uploaded at 8 AM on Tuesday. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 17,636,307, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent. The death toll increased to 197,894, with 2,771 daily new fatalities. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 14,556,209, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.12 per cent.

