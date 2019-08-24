Arun Jaitley passes away Live Updates: Funeral tomorrow at Nigambodh Ghat, tribute planned at BJP headquarters

Arun Jaitley passes away Live Updates: The mortal remains of former finance Minister Arun Jaitley who passed away in Delhi on Saturday will be taken to his Kailash Colony residence after formalities are completed at the AIIMS. On Sunday morning, his body will be taken to the BJP headquarters where leaders across the political spectrum are expected to pay their last respects. From BJP headquarters, it will be taken to the Nigambodh Ghat for the last rites.

The 66-year-old breathed his last on Saturday. He had been admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, since 9 August.

"It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, Hon'ble Member of Parliament & Former Finance Minister, Government of India at 12:07 pm on 24th August, 2019. Shri Arun Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi on 09/08/2019 and was treated by a multidisciplinary team of senior Doctors," said a release by AIIMS.

3.39 pm: Congress leader Kapil Sibal pays tribute to Arun Jaitley

"Very sorry to learn that Arun Jaitley is no more. An old friend and a dear colleague will be remembered for his seminal contributions to the polity and as FM of India. As Leader of Opposition he was without match. He always stood steadfastly for his friends and for his party," Kapil Sibal wrote on Twitter.

3:05pm: Deeply pained at the sad demise of my brother: Piyush Goyal

"Arun Jaitley was always available for all of us with his sage advice. It is a great personal loss for me and my family," said union minister Piyush Goyal.

3:03pm: Death of Arun Jaitley is a big loss for the nation: Nitin Gadkari

"I have seen him closely when he started as a student leader of the Vidyarthi Parishad. He was one of the top lawyers in the country who possessed natural argumentative skills," said Gadkari.

3:00pm: I am personally, deeply saddened by passing away of Arun Jaitley: CJI Ranjan Gogoi

2:55pm: Mortal remains of Arun Jaitley to be taken home shortly; cremation tomorrow at Nigambodh Ghat, says JP Nadda

Mortal remains of Arun Jaitley will be soon taken to his residence. Tomorrow, around 10 am, the mortal remains will be taken to BJP headquarters for people to pay their last respects. Post-afternoon, the cremation will be held a Nigambodh Ghat, said JP Nadda.

2:50: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has canceled his Mathura visit on Janmashtami celebration. He is directly going to AIIMS, Delhi. Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur and Jyotiraditya Scindia have reached AIIMS hospital where mortal remains of Arun Jaitley are being kept for now.

2:47pm: Arun Jaitley was every non-BJP person's favourite BJP-ite: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh also paid tribute to former Finance Mnister Arun Jaitley. He said, "Jaitley was amongst the sharpest legal and political brain with a great sense of humour and repartee". Jaitley was Bedi+Pras+Chandra+Venkat for his extraordinary spinning abilities. The GST Council may be amongst his most enduring contributions, Jairam added.

2:45pm:Arun Jaitley had a long innings as a public figure, minister and Parliamentarian: Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has expressed deep pain at the untimely death of Arun Jaitley. She said, "Jaitley had a long innings as a public figure and Parliamentarian, and his contributions to public life will forever be remembered".

2.42 pm: Arun Jaitley was an outstanding parliamentarian and a brilliant lawyer, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee said she is extremely saddened to hear about the passing away of Arun Jaitley. "An outstanding Parliamentarian and a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends and admirers," she said.

2.34 pm: BJP will miss Arun Jaitley's presence: Rajnath Singh

"Arun Jaitley ji served the nation in several capacities and he was an asset to the government and the party organisation. He always had a deep and clear understanding of the issues of the day. His knowledge and articulation won him several friends. Jaitley ji will always be remembered for pulling the economy out of the gloom and putting it back on the right track. The BJP will miss Arunji's presence. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family," tweets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

2.30 pm: Congress President Sonia Gandhi shares a condolence message for Shri Arun Jaitley.

2.26 pm: Congress party express grief over Arun Jaitley's death

"We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief," Congress party tweet from its official handle.

2.10 pm: Arun Jaitley's death a "huge loss for the nation," says Delhi CM Arving Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his condolence message said Arun Jaitley's death is a "huge loss for the nation". "Untimely demise of former FM and senior leader Sh Arun Jaitley ji is a huge loss to the nation. A legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills will be missed by the country. Thoughts and prayers with his family in this moment of grief. RIP," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

2.06 pm: Arun Jaitley's death a personal loss, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah in his condolence message for Arun Jaitley said his death comes as a personal loss for him. He said, "In death of Arun Jaitley I have not only lost a senior leader of the BJP but a member of my family."

2.05 pm: "His death is an irreparable loss for the country and personally to me also. I have no words to express my grief. He was a powerful intellectual, an able administrator and a man of impeccable integrity," Vice-President, M Venkaiah Naidu tells ANI.

2.00 pm: Arun Jaitley's demise: Full text of AIIMS Delhi

Here is the full text of the press release issues by AIIMS Delhi on the death of Arun Jaitley:

"It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, Hon'ble Member of Parliament & Former Finance Minister, Government of India at 12:07 pm on 24th August, 2019. Shri Arun Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi on 09/08/2019 and was treated by a multidisciplinary team of senior Doctors," said the release by AIIMS.

1.45 pm: "Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend&DelhiUniv senior @arunjaitley. We first met when he was at DUSU& I was President of StStephen'sCollegeUnion. Despite political differences we enjoyed a healthy mutual respect&debated his Budget often in LS. A great loss4India," tweets Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

1.26 pm: "Extremely saddened by the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley after battling a long illness with fortitude and dignity. A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation building," tweets President Ram Nath Kovind.

1.15 pm: PM Modi pays condolences on Arun Jaitley's death

"Arun Jaitley Ji was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Ji as well as son Rohan, and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," tweets PM Modi.