Arun Jaitley health Live Updates: Ex-finance minister put on life support; Nitish Kumar, J&K Governor visit AIIMS

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who's in a critical condition, is still admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS). Jaitley was admitted to the hospital on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. AIIMS had issued the last bulletin on Jaitley's health condition on August 10. On Friday, several prominent BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Harsh Vardhan, and President Ram Nath Kovind met the 66-year-old leader at the hospital.

5.02 PM: J&K Governor arrives to meet Jaitley

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is admitted.

4.15 PM: Nitish Kumar visits AIIMS

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is admitted.

1.00 pm: BSP chief Mayawati visits AIIMS

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to meet Arun Jaitley.

12.24 PM: Troubleshooter of the Modi govt

Jaitley, a lawyer by profession, had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in the BJP government's first term. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government. Read more here.

12.15 PM: Doctors doing their best: Harsh Vardhan

Health Minister Dr Vardhan, after a visit to AIIMS on Friday, said: "Doctors at AIIMS are doing the best they can." He was among the several BJP leaders who visited the ailing leader at the medical institute and hospital.

Watch: Jaitley's achievements as finance minister in the Modi government

12.00 AM: What is ECMO

The Extra-Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation is a technique in which doctors provide prolonged cardiac and respiratory support to the patient whose heart and lungs fail to provide sufficient gas.

11.30 AM: Arun Jaitley has been put on life support

As per reports, Arun Jaitley has been put on life support at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The Hindu, quoting sources, said Jaitley has been put on ECMO (Extra-Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation), which is also called extra-corporeal life support.

10.30 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah after meeting the BJP leader at AIIMS on Friday.