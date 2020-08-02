Ayodhya bhoomi pujan: UP CM Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Sunday to take stock of the preparations for the Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony. CM Adityanath visited the Ramjanmabhoomi site on July 25 as well, where he met Ayodhya MP, MLAs, members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the local administration.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple is scheduled to be held on August 5. Meanwhile, preparations for the foundation stone-laying ceremony are in full swing.

#WATCH Several parts of Ayodhya illuminated, ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on 5th August. pic.twitter.com/G8eHNSj2NX - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 1, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir after which construction of the temple will commence. A report in India Today said PM Modi will reach the temple at 11:15 am on Wednesday. The prime minister will stay in the city for nearly three hours.

According to the organisers of the event, the five people who will be present on stage during the ceremony are PM Modi, UP CM Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, and Governor Anandiben Patel.

The channel added that leaders of Ram Janmabhoomi agitation, Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, might attend the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan via video conferencing.

Additionally, CM Adityanath has appealed to the people to witness the event by staying indoors and avoid any gathering in order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Several areas of Ayodhya were illuminated with diyas (Earthen lamps) and colourful lights on Saturday. The state has ordered around 1.25 lakh diyas for the highly anticipated ceremony.

Several parts of Ayodhya illuminated, ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on 5th August. pic.twitter.com/3wwkrLRKtx - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 1, 2020

Moreover, the preparation of 1,11,000 laddoos is underway at Maniram Das Chhawni in Ayodhya ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony in the city. Priests have dispatched the soil of the Yamunotri Dham, the water of the Yamuna river and the Brahma Kamal flower that grows in the Himalayan region for the ceremony.

Last year, on November 9, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple.