Ayodhya verdict: IIT-Kanpur's aerostat balloon to conduct aerial surveillance

The Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur has developed an aerostat balloon to conduct aerial surveillance in Ayodhya. The balloon's exclusive feature is that it can rotate in any direction, said Assistant Professor Subramaniam.

According to reports, the USP of the balloon is that it can monitor a range of 4 to 6 km from a height of 100 metres. The balloon can also record the activities happening in the area. The balloon is controlled by a remote and is equipped with a camera that can record even the minutest of occurrences.

RECORDED- Kanpur District Administration On Ayodhya decision.Ballonns equipped with special sensors HD cameras prepared by IIT KANPUR will keep an eyes on the 2 meters Surrounding areas. This balloon installed pared cristel parking roofs. pic.twitter.com/Fuga1zFUGD - GSVJ. RESEARCH CENTRE KANPUR.INDIA (@suyashkanpur) November 6, 2019

The Uttar Pradesh police is also using drone cameras to monitor the activities ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its final verdict on the case at 10:30 am on Saturday.

Section 144 has been imposed outside the apex court. Security in Ayodhya and adjoining areas has also been beefed up ahead of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid verdict. The administration is keeping strict vigil in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh, as mentioned by the police on Saturday. The Union Home Ministry is in regular correspondence with the state government and has provided 4,000 central paramilitary personnel for deployment in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official told news agencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged people to main peace and order in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict.

