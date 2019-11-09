Ayodhya Verdict Live Updates: SC to pronounce final judgment on Ram Janmabhoomi Land Dispute at 10.30 AM

Ayodhya Verdict Live : The five-judge bench Supreme Court will pronounce its final verdict in Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit at 10.30 AM on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the SC judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case should not viewed as a matter of "victory or loss" for any community. He appealed to the people to maintain peace. All states and Union Territories have been put on high alert ahead of the historic verdict.

Follow BusinessToday.In for latest updates related to Ayodhya case verdict:

8.01 AM: I will pray for a judgement that makes us stronger: Anand Mahindra

"I will not await this verdict with apprehension. I will pray for a judgement that makes us an even stronger and more united country," says Anand Mahindra.

7.54 AM: Kerala CM urges all to maintain peace

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to all citizens to exercise restraint when reacting to the Supreme Court verdict to be delivered on Saturday morning on the sensitive Ayodhya dispute, whatsoever it be.

7.50 AM: No classes in Jamia on Saturday

Jamia Millia Islamia has said there will be no classes in the varsity on November 9. "No classes will be held tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday in @jmmiu_official," the varsity tweeted. On Friday, the varsity's vice-chancellor had appealed for peace and harmony ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the sensitive issue.

7.40 AM: Know the judges who'll pronounce the verdict today

The Supreme Court of India is all set to deliver its verdict in the nine-year-long Ayodhya Ram Temple issue today. The Chief Justice's bench, comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and justices DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer will pronounce the judgement at 10:30 am on Saturday.

7.38 AM: 'Keep a vigilant eye in jails,' Anand Kumar, DGP & IG Prisons, UP, tells police

This is an alert notice for tomorrow when the Ayodhya title suit verdict will be delivered at 10: 30 am by the Supreme Court. All jail officers/staff to be alerted and be in constant touch with the concerned district administration for any support/needful action required. Keep a vigilant eye on the reaction of the inmates and ensure that there's no communal strife/violence in Jails. Strict vigil should be maintained immediately and stern action be ensured against such elements lodged in jails who attempt to spread communal disharmony.

7.36 AM: Ignore the rumors: Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the people of the country to ignore the rumors. "The administration is fully committed to protecting everyone and maintaining law and order in the state. If any person tries to play with law and order, strict action will be taken against him."

7.34 AM: Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan files contempt plea over threat

Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan files contempt plea over threat; seeks suo motu contempt proceedings against a Chennai-based professor who he claimed threatened him against appearing for Muslim parties in the Ayodhya case, reports Bar & Bench.

7.22 AM: Positive atmosphere have to be maintained: Modi

PM Modi says: "Keeping the honour of the judiciary of the country paramount, all the sides of the society, socio-cultural organisations, all the parties who have made efforts to create a harmonious and positive atmosphere in the past are welcome. Even after the decision of the court, we all have to maintain harmony together."

7.15 AM: Don't see verdict as matter of victory: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the judgment "will not be a victory or defeat" for anyone. In a series of tweets, the prime minister appealed to the people that the priority should be to strengthen India's tradition of maintaining peace and harmony after the verdict is pronounced on Saturday.

??????? ?? ?? ??????? ????? ?? ?????? ? ??? ??? ????? ??? ?????? ?? ??????? ????? ??? ?????? ?? ???? ?? ?????? ?? ??? ??, ???? ??? ???????? ?? ??? ??? ??? ?? ????? ???? ?? ??? ?????? ?? ??? ?? ???????? ?? ??????? ???? ???? ?? ??? ??? ?? ?????? ???? ??????? ???? â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

7.00 AM: Security beefed up in Ayodhya

Security deployed in the area around Ram Janmabhoomi police station. The Supreme Court will pronounce Ayodhya Verdict today. A sudden anxiety gripped the temple town as the country's top court delivers the historic verdict.

Ayodhya: Security deployed in the area around Ram Janmabhoomi police station. Supreme Court will pronounce #AyodhyaVerdict today. pic.twitter.com/d6FsWEjcTh â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 9, 2019

6.45 AM: Anxiety grips Ayodhya ahead of SC verdict

A sudden anxiety gripped the temple town of Ayodhya as the Supreme Court delivers its verdict in the communally sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case today. Policemen near the Hanumangarhi temple and Shriraam Chikitsalaya, a government hospital, intensified checking of vehicles. PAC jawans too stepped up vigil around the temple area. Residents were seen engrossed in animated discussions on the possible verdict Saturday morning. Some said the situation was almost similar to the Diwali rush but filled with anxiety.