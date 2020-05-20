Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries cross 1 crore mark; 'proud moment for Indians,' says PM Modi

With the number of beneficiaries under government's flagship Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme crossing one crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said it was a proud moment for every Indian.

"In less than two years, this initiative has had a positive impact on so many lives. I congratulate all the beneficiaries and their families. I also pray for their good health," he said.

Modi praised the efforts of doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and all others associated with Ayushman Bharat. "This initiative has won the trust of several Indians, especially the poor and downtrodden," he said.

Explaining the advantages under Ayushman Bharat, the Prime Minister said one of the biggest benefits was "portability". "Beneficiaries can get top quality and affordable medical care not only where they registered but also in other parts of India. This helps those who work away from home or registered at a place where they don't belong," he said.

Prime Minister said he was unable to interact with the Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries owing to the current situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. He, however, talked over the phone with Pooja Thapa from Meghalaya, the 1 croreth beneficiary of the Ayushman Bharat.

Notably, all Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries are entitled to free treatment of coronavirus in designated government hospitals for free.