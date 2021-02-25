Bharat Bandh: Traders, transporters to stop work on Feb 26; all you need to know

Traders have called a nationwide shutdown on Friday to protest against the Goods and Services Tax (GST), e-way bills, skyrocketing fuel prices, among others. Traders' body, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced that commercial markets will remain closed as part of the 'Bharat Bandh' on February 26.

Several state-based traders' unions have also expressed solidarity with the 'Bharat Bandh' call.

The All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) has also extended its support to the bandh. The transporters' union has said that it will observe a chakka jam on the day of the bandh. Private transporters have been asked to park their vehicles in symbolic protest on the day, which will cause problems in transport of goods and people.

"All commercial markets across the country will remain closed and protest dharnas will be organised in different cities of all states," CAIT Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal said at a press conference.

What will be affected

Commercial markets will be completely or partially closed. CAIT claims that 40,000 traders across the nation have supported the bandh

CAIT will hold protests at 1,500 places across the nation

AITWA has asked private transporters to park their vehicles from 6 AM to 8 PM on Friday, which will disrupt transport of goods and people

What will not be affected

Public transport services will not be part of the bandh

Medical and emergency services will not be hampered during the bandh

Bank services are expected to run as usual

What are the demands

CAIT has demanded a review of GST rules and simplification of tax slabs under the regime. The traders' body has called the bandh for scrapping certain "arbitrary" and "draconian" GST provisions. CAIT is also protesting against violation of norms by e-commerce players.

Transporters have joined the agitation, demanding end of e-way bill rules under the GST regime. They are also protesting against the hike in fuel prices in recent past.

