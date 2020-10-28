Bihar election 2020: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies for phase-2 polls today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Bihar today to campaign for their respective alliance as part of the phase-2 campaigning in Bihar. The second phase elections will be held on November 3.

This will be the second electoral visit of both the politicians in the state following phase-1 campaigning.PM Modi will address three public meetings at Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, and Patna for the Phase-2 Bihar polls. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi will address rallies at Valmiki Nagar and Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga district.

Also read: Bihar Election Voting 2020 Live Updates: Phase 1 polling underway; PM urge voters to follow 'do gaj doori'

The bypoll to Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat will also be held on November 3 along with the second round of voting in the state elections.

In Bihar, PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has allied with Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JDU), Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).The BJP will contest on 121 seats in Bihar and will accommodate Mukesh Sahani's VIP party. Whereas JD (U) will contest on 122 seats and HAM on seven seats.The Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance comprises Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), CPM, CPI, and CPI (ML).The RJD will be contesting on 144 seats and will accommodate JMM. The Congress has been given 70 seats along with the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat. CPM will field candidates on four seats, CPI on six and CPI (ML) on 19 seats.

PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi had kicked off their campaigns in the battleground Bihar on Friday last week. While PM Modi addressed three back-to-back rallies at Dehri-On-Sone in Rohtas district, Gaya and Bhagalpur, Rahul held meetings at Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district.

The Bihar election results will be declared on November 10.

Also read: Bihar election 2020: How to find your name in voter list, locate polling booth

Also read: Bihar election 2020: How to check your name in voter list