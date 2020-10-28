Bihar Election Voting 2020 Live Updates: Phase 1 polling underway; PM urge voters to follow 'do gaj doori'

The first phase of Assembly Polls 2020 in Bihar will be held today. The polling will be held on 71 Assembly seats where as many as 1,066 candidates are testing their fate. Over 2 crore voters will exercise their franchise in the phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections. The polling will also be held in Naxalism-hit areas like Gaya, Rohtas, and Aurangabad. Out of the 2.14 crore voters in phase 1, around 1.01 crore are women voters, while 599 belong to the third gender, the Election Commission data suggests.

In phase 1, CM Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is in the fray for 35 out of 71 seats, followed closely by its ally BJP at 29. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest 42 seats whereas its coalition ally Congress will field its candidates in 20 seats. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party is going to contest on 41 seats, including all the 35 seats contested by JD (U).

10.30 AM: Woh 'Chirag' ko bhi bujhana chahte hain: Congress on Chirag Paswan

BJP wants to keep 'Chirag' in their hand to light up their home & burn down Nitish Ji's house. Woh 'Chirag' ko bhi bujhana chahte hain. So BJP wants to use Chirag first, then get rid of him later: Congress' Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil on Chirag Paswan. - ANI

10.15 AM: Polling process in Gaya

Bihar Minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar arrives at a polling booth in Gaya to cast his vote wearing a mask with his party's symbol.

10.00 AM: Tejashwi on Phase 1 polling

The first signature, for the prosperity of Bihar, for the jobs of the youth and parents: Tejashwi Yadav

9.20 AM: Visuals from Naya Gaon

BJP candidate from Jamui and Shooter Shreyasi Singh casts her vote at a polling booth in Naya Gaon area of the district. - ANI

9.05 AM: Nadda on Bihar polls

The first phase of voting for the Bihar assembly elections is going on today. Your vote is your greatest strength: BJP chief JP Nadda

à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤¸à¤­à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤µà¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤ à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥ à¤à¤°à¤£ à¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤

à¤à¤ª à¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¤¼à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤¸à¤­à¥ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤°à¥à¤§ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¿à¤¡ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤¬à¤¨à¥à¤§à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤µà¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨ à¤°à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤²à¥à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤µ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤° à¤¹à¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤¸à¤¾ à¤²à¥à¤à¥¤



8.50 AM: Visuals from Paliganj

People queuing up outside booth number 43 in Paliganj before voting. The phase 1 of voting is going on in 71 Assembly seats in Bihar today.

Bihar: First phase polling of Bihar Assembly elections underway, following #COVID19 norms.



8.36 AM: Rahul's request to voters

Vote this time for justice, employment and farmers, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

8.15 AM: Find your name in voter list

The Election Commission of India has eased process for voters to find their polling booth. Voters can find out polling booth with the help of ECI website. You can find the location of Election Commission of India (ECI) polling stations on Google map.

8.00 AM: Vote but follow social distancing: PM

PM Modi urges all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy; requests people to follow social distancing norms.

à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤¸à¤­à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤µà¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤ à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤° à¤à¥ à¤µà¥à¤à¤¿à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤



à¤¸à¤­à¥ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¤¹ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤µà¥ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¿à¤¡ à¤¸à¤à¤¬à¤à¤§à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤µà¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤°à¤¤à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤, à¤²à¥à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤µ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¹à¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤¸à¥à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥¤



à¤¦à¥ à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤°à¤à¥à¤ à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨, à¤®à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤° à¤ªà¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤à¥¤



7.40 AM: How to check name in voter list

Visit the National Voters' Service portal at the official Election Commission of India website

You can check your voter list details either via EPIC (Electoral Photo ID card) number or details

In case you are searching using the EPIC number, you just have to key in the number

While searching using details, voters will have to enter information like name, father's or husband's name, age, gender, district, assembly constituency. Key in the provided captcha code and search

Also read: Bihar election 2020: How to check your name in voter list



7.29 AM: Visuals from Gaya

Voting for the first phase of Bihar elections underway; visuals from a polling station in Gaya.

7.20 AM: IED recovered in Aurangabad

On the day of the first phase of polling in Bihar, two improvised explosive devices were recovered and defused by the Central Reserve Police Force from Aurangabad's Dhibra area earlier today.

7.15 AM: Giriraj Singh appeals people to vote

Union Minister Giriraj Singh visited a temple in Lakhisarai. "Election is the biggest festival of democracy. I appeal to everyone to exercise their right to vote," says the minister.

7.00 AM: Polling amid pandemic

People deployed on polling duties seen wearing masks and gloves; sanitisers to be used during the voting that will begin shortly, which is first of its kind after COVID-19 pandemic. - ANI

6.55 AM: Preparations underway at a polling station in Munger

6.45 AM: Bihar polls at a glance

The Bihar assembly elections 2020 will be held in three phases across 243 seats. The first phase of elections will take place on October 28. The second phase of polling will be conducted on November 3, while the third phase of polling will take place on November 7. Results of the Bihar polls 2020 will be declared on November 10.

6.35 AM: Visuals from polling stations

These are the latest visuals from polling stations in Lakhisarai and Gaya polling booths.

6.30 AM: Tejashwi Yadav's appeal to voters

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has appealed voters to exercise their franchise by participating in the voting process in great numbers.

6.28 AM: EC guidelines on conduct of voting

The Election Commission has issued guidelines to ensure safe conduct of voting. These guidelines involve lowering the limit of maximum voters allowed on a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering of polling hours, and postal ballots for voters above 80 years of age, or those affected with or suspected as carriers of the deadly disease.