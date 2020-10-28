Bihar election 2020: How to check your name in voter list

The first phase of Bihar Assembly Polls will be held today. Over 2 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,066 candidates contesting across 71 Assembly seats. Polling will take place in total 71 constituencies including Sasaram, Munger, Lakhisarai and naxal-hit areas like Gaya, Rohtas, and Aurangabad.

Out of the 2.14 crore voters who will exercise their right to franchise in phase 1, around 1.01 crore are women whereas 599 belong to the third gender, according to the Election Commission data.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check your name in the voter list

Step 1: Visit the National Voters' Service portal at the official Election Commission of India website

Step 2: You can check your voter list details either via EPIC (Electoral Photo ID card) number or details

Step 3: In case you are searching using the EPIC number, you just have to key in the number

Step 4: While searching using details, voters will have to enter information like name, father's or husband's name, age, gender, district, assembly constituency. Key in the provided captcha code and search

How to check your name on the voter list via SMS and toll-free number

Besides this, candidates can also check their names on the voters' list via SMS. In order to do so, you need to send an SMS to 1950 in the following format, <ECI> space <EPIC number>. You can also call at the toll free number 1800111950 or 1950.

Meanwhile, Bihar elections will be held in 3 phases. The first phase of polling will take place on October 28, while the second phase of voting will be conducted on November 3. The third and the final phase of voting will take place on November 7. Results of the Bihar Assembly elections will be declared on November 10.

Also read: Bihar Election Voting 2020 Live Updates: Phase 1 polling begins; 2 cr people to cast votes today

Also read: Bihar Election 2020 date: When are Bihar Assembly polls, full voting schedule phase-wise, results; all you need to know