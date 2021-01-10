Bird flu: Delhi bans import of live poultry; forms surveillance team

Amid the bird flu outbreak across the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has banned the import of live poultry in the national capital. Additionally, Ghazipur's poultry market will remain shut for 10 days, the Chief Minister announced on Saturday. He said that bird flu has not been reported in the national capital so far.

"After incidents of deaths of birds were reported in Delhi, 104 samples have been taken and sent to a lab in Jalandhar to assess the presence of bird flu. The results of the reports will be released by the day after tomorrow and action will be taken based on those results. However, so far any case of bird flu has not been reported in Delhi," the CM said.

Nevertheless, a surveillance team has been formed in each district under District Magistrates. Veterinary doctors are also on alert. Sanjay Lake, Bhalasva Lake, Hauz Khas lake, and poultry markets are the focus of the experts, he said. A rapid response team has been formed to look into the deaths of crows which has been recently reported in Delhi.

Delhi's urgent measures come as at least 24 crows were found dead at a park in South Delhi's Jasola area in the last three days. Ten ducks were found dead at the Sanjay Lake. So far at least 35 crows have died in Delhi. Samples have been sent to labs for testing.

Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat have confirmed an outbreak of bird flu. The Centre has, meanwhile, asked state governments to ensure effective communication and coordination with health authorities. Health officials have been asked to keep close vigilance on the outbreak. Surveillance around water bodies,live bird markets, zoos and poultry farms have also been increased.

