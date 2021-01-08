Bird flu: Centre asks states to prepare for any eventuality; allay people's fears

As bird flu spreads to over four states, the Centre has said all states must be prepared for any eventuality and ensure adequate supply of PPE kits and apparatus required for culling.

The Centre has also directed states to quell people's fears regarding consumption of poultry products and meat.

Union Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Minister Giriraj Singh tweeted in Hindi, "In some places there have been reports of migratory and wild birds dying from bird flu. Cook the meat and eggs completely before eating. There is nothing to worry. All possible help is being given and states have been alerted."





The Central Animal Husbandry and Dairy secretary held a meeting with states and union territories (UTs) to gather information about the updated status of avian influenza or bird flu outbreak.

Measures to mitigate the spread of avian influenza were discussed at this meeting, including surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos and poultry farms. Other measures discussed at this meeting included proper carcass disposal and bolstering biosecurity in poultry farms.

The central government has put in place a central control room to strategize, coordinate and facilitate bird flu outbreak management, disease control and containment at the state level.

Bird flu infections have been reported in migratory birds, ducks and crows from Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan so far.

(Edited with PTI inputs)

