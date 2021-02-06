Business Today
Loading...

Farmers' Chakka Jam today: 10 Delhi Metro stations closed

Entry and exit gates of Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Vishwavidyalya (Delhi University), Lal Quila (Red Fort), Jama Masjid, Janpath, Central Secretariat, Khan Market, and Nehru Place have been shut, the DMRC said in a tweet

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | February 6, 2021 | Updated 11:39 IST
Farmers' Chakka Jam today: 10 Delhi Metro stations closed
Seven Delhi Metro stations have been shut ahead of Farmers' Chakka Jam on Saturday, February 6

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has closed eight stations ahead of Farmers' Chakka Jam on Saturday, February 6. Entry and exit gates of Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Vishwavidyalya (Delhi University), Lal Quila (Red Fort), Jama Masjid, Janpath, Central Secretariat, Khan Market, and Nehru Place have been shut, the DMRC said in a tweet. However, an interchange facility is available at these stations.

Delhi Police has deployed additional forces in the entire outer-north district of the national capital as a safety measure to ensure that normal life is unhindered due to the 3-hour nationwide chakka jam.

The farmer leaders have, however, promised that all roads leading to Delhi will remain unaffected due to the band except the ones where farmers are agitating. The chakka jam is being organised as a response to the Union Budget 2021-22 which has allegedly ignored the farmers' demands.

Meanwhile, Congress has extended its support to the nationwide three-hour bandh by protesting farmers. The party hit out at Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who defended the new farm laws and criticised the opposition while speaking in the Rajya Sabha.

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: chakka jam news | chakka jam today | chakka jam delhi | chakka jam in delhi
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close