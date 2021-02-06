Farmers' Chakka Jam today: 10 Delhi Metro stations closed

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has closed eight stations ahead of Farmers' Chakka Jam on Saturday, February 6. Entry and exit gates of Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Vishwavidyalya (Delhi University), Lal Quila (Red Fort), Jama Masjid, Janpath, Central Secretariat, Khan Market, and Nehru Place have been shut, the DMRC said in a tweet. However, an interchange facility is available at these stations.

Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat are closed.



Interchange facility is available. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 6, 2021

Entry/exit gates of Khan Market and Nehru Place are closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 6, 2021

Entry/exit gates of Vishwavidyalaya station are closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 6, 2021

Delhi Police has deployed additional forces in the entire outer-north district of the national capital as a safety measure to ensure that normal life is unhindered due to the 3-hour nationwide chakka jam.

The farmer leaders have, however, promised that all roads leading to Delhi will remain unaffected due to the band except the ones where farmers are agitating. The chakka jam is being organised as a response to the Union Budget 2021-22 which has allegedly ignored the farmers' demands.

Meanwhile, Congress has extended its support to the nationwide three-hour bandh by protesting farmers. The party hit out at Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who defended the new farm laws and criticised the opposition while speaking in the Rajya Sabha.