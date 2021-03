The government on Wednesday reduced the interest on Public Provident Fund (PPF) scheme to 6.4 per cent for April-June quarter from 7.1 per cent in January-March period.

The interest rate for National Savings Certificate was also slashed to 5.9 per cent from 6.8 per cent, while that for Sukanya Samriddhi Account scheme has been cut to 6.9 per cent fron 7.6 per cent earlier.

(Details to follow)