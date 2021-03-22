Business Today
Bullet train project: Only 5% Gujarat land yet to be acquired for Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR corridor

Responding to a set of questions in the House, Gujarat Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel said 73.64 lakh square metres of land needs to be acquired in eight districts for the project, of which 69.99 lakh square metres have already been acquired

twitter-logoPTI | March 22, 2021 | Updated 17:51 IST
Only 5 per cent of land remains to be acquired for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (HSR) corridor, popularly known as the bullet train project, Gujarat Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel informed the Assembly on Monday.

Responding to a set of questions in the House, Patel said 73.64 lakh square metres of land needs to be acquired in eight districts for the project, of which 69.99 lakh square metres have already been acquired, leaving 3.65 lakh square metres, or about 5 per cent of total requirement, to be acquired as on December, 2020.

He said the land acquisition has been completed in Valsad and Kheda districts and is in progress in Navsari, Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Surat and Vadodara.

The minister told the Assembly the government has so far received 1,908 applications from farmers objecting to the project's land acquisition.

