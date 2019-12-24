CAA protests LIVE updates: Internet restored in Lucknow; Mamata Banerjee calls for protest in Kolkata

Anti-CAA protests LIVE updates: Amid the rising protests against CAA, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for a protest in Kolkata. On the other hand, like JP Nadda's support rally in Kolkata on Monday, the BJP is taking out another support rally in Ahmedabad. Congress also ramped up the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday by sitting for a Satyagraha demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat. The Jamia Coordination Committee has called for a protest march till Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in Delhi. Additionally, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the state will not support NRC.

Follow the LIVE updates on the CAA protests across the nation:

11:09 am: "I am sorry voting against CAB didn't stop it, states saying NO to NRC will. So don't get confused," says Prashant Kishor.

Rather than trying to inform me what Congress CMs have said please share the OFFICIAL statement of the Congress President announcing that there will NO NRC in Congress ruled states



I am sorry voting against CAB didnât stop it, states saying NO to NRC will. So donât get confused. â Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 24, 2019

11:00 am: "We also need states to say NO to #NRC to stop it," says Prashant Kishor.

Thanks @rahulgandhi for joining citizensâ movement against #CAA_NRC. But as you know beyond public protests we also need states to say NO to #NRC to stop it.



We hope you will impress upon the CP to OFFICIALLY announce that there will be #No_NRC in the #Congress ruled states. ðð¼ â Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 24, 2019

10:55 am: Plea moved in High Court seeking recovery of damages for destruction of public and private property during anti-CAA protests in Delhi.

10:45 am: "The new law is against every citizen of this country because it is against the social fabric of India," says Yogendra Yadav.

10:30 am: 6 of the 15 accused in Daryaganj violence case have moved bail application in Tis Hazari sessions court. The Court will hear the matter today. They were arrested after violence broke out in Daryaganj during protests over Citizenship Amendment Act on December 20.

10:15 am: Internet services have been restored in Lucknow.

10:00 am: Sonakshi Sinha, whose Dabangg 3 released amid the ongoing anti-CAA stir responded to the box office collections of the movie taking a beating due to the demonstrations. "I think people know what is more important and I am honestly happy about that. The entire country has come together and protested against it (CAA). It is definitely more important than a film. I am very proud about the people who have come out and voiced their opinion. I am with people," she said.

9:50 am: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy says there's no place for NRC in the state. "Several minority groups came to me and requested that I make a statement on NRC. I told them clearly that state government will not support it," he said at a public meeting.

9:42 am: BJP MP Rebati Kumar Tripura claims he "received threats" from outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura for voting in favour of CAA in Parliament.

9:39 am: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee calls for protest rally from Swami Vivekananda's residence in Kolkata to Gandhi Bhawan.

9:35 am: Union minister Jitendra Singh says "deliberate disinformation" is being induced in minds of innocent masses, leading to misgivings among certain sections of people about Citizenship Amendment Act.

9:32 am: Pakistani Hindu refugees in Jaisalmer held a march yesterday in support of Citizenship Amendment Act.

Rajasthan: Pakistani Hindu refugees in Jaisalmer held a march yesterday, in support of #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. A refugee says,"we have been staying here since last 5-7 years & we are yet to get citizenship. We don't get facilities. This act will help us lead a better life." pic.twitter.com/KzMXDQWEO0 â ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

9:30 am: Jamia Coordination Committee has called for a protest march against CAA. Students will march from Mandi House to Home Minister Amit Shah's residence.