CBI suspends two officials, initiates administrative action against two more in bribery case

Two Central Bureau of Investigation officials have been suspended by the agency, while two senior ranking officials are facing administrative action for allegedly taking bribes from a bank fraud accused. All four have been named as accused in the case. This development comes after the CBI raided several places including its own headquarters in the bribery case on Thursday.

According to a report in India Today, administrative action has been initiated against RK Rishi, a DSP rank officer posted at CBI Academy in Ghaziabad. DSP RK Sangwan and two officials from Banking Security & Fraud Cell identified as Inspector Kapil Dhankad and steno Sameer Kumar Singh have been suspended by the CBI. The agency stated that these officials compromised then investigation of certain cases on 'extraneous pecuniary considerations'.

The CBI FIR stated: "It has been reliably learnt that in the case of Shree Shyam Pulp & Board Mills Pvt. Ltd. (M/s SSPBML), R.K. Sangwan, DSP, the previous investigating officer of this case, offered and paid a bribe of Rs 10 lakhs in cash on behalf of Mandeep Kaur Dhillon, Additional Director of the said company to Kapil Dhankad, Inspector. On his part, Kapil Dhankad conveyed confidential information relating to the investigation of this case to R K Sangwan, DSP with an intention to favor the accused."

"R.K. Rishi, DSP received Rs. 15 lakhs twice through two advocates Manohar Malik and Arvind Gupta (having office in Defence Colony) to extend favors to a Chandigarh-based company against which a corruption case was being investigated by CBI. In this matter, Kapil Dhankad twice received Rs.2.5 lakhs from Arvind Gupta for having brokered the deal through R.K. Rishi," added the FIR.

The agency conducted searches at 14 locations including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Meerut and Kanpur on Wednesday. Searches were conducted at CBI Academy in Ghaziabad used to train and prepare future CBI officials. As per the report, the officers took bribe in order to show leniency to the accused in the bank fraud case.

