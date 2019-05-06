CBSE Class 10th Result: 13 students bag 499 out of 500 marks; Smriti Irani's daughter scores 82%

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2019 today on its official website. A total of 91.1 per cent students have passed the CBSE Class 10 Board examination. According to official data, thirteen students have scored 499 out of 500 marks in CBSE class 10th board result.

Bhavana N Sivadas from Kerala, Siddhant Pengoriya (Lotus Valley School, Dehradun), Divyansh Wadhwa (Bal Bharti Public school, Dehradun), Yogesh Kumar Gupta (St. Patrik's school, Prayagraj), Ankur Mishra (SAJ School, Dehradun), Vatsal Varshney (Dewan Public School, Dehradun), Manya (St Xavier school, Panchkula) and Taru Jain (St Angela Sophia senior secondary school, Ajmer), Aryan Jha (Nand Vidya Niketan, Gujarat), Divjot Kaur Jaggi (Convent of Jesus & Marry, Haryana) , Shivani Lath (Mayur School, Uttra Pradesh), Ish Madan (Chhabil Dass Public school, Uttar Pradesh) , Apoorva Jain (Uttam Jain for girls school, Uttar Pradesh) are the top 13 students who have scored 499 marks, which translates to 99.9%.





Bhavana N Sivadas from Kerala and 12 other students secured 499 out of 500 marks in #CBSE Class X examinations. #CBSE10thresultpic.twitter.com/9c1SqyuOMe â ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

Additionally, 97 students have made it to the top 3 spots in CBSE Class 10 Results. The second and third rank were shared by 24 and 58 students, respectively.

A total of 2.25 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and 57,256 scored above 95 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram region has the highest pass percentage among all regions with 99.85 per cent, followed by Chennai with 99 per cent and Ajmer with 95.89 per cent.

Delhi ranked second last with a pass percentage of 80.97 and Guwahati was last with 74.49.

Union minister Smriti Irani's daughter also gave the 10th board exam this year. Her daughter passed with 82%. Smriti Irani's son had scores 91 per cent in CBSE 12th Result 2019.

10 th board results out . Daughter scored 82% . Proud that inspite of challenges she has done well. Way to go Zoe. â Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 6, 2019

Also read: CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 declared; all-India topper Bhavana N Sivadas scores 499 out of 500 marks

(With PTI inputs)