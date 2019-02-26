Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale confirms IAF airstrikes on 'biggest' JeM terror camp in Pakistan

Hours after Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out retaliatory strikes across terror camps in Pakistan in early Tuesday morning, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale held a press conference giving out details of the audacious operation by the IAF.

Gokhale confirmed the daring strikes by IAF on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) hideout terror camps in Pakistani territories of Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad. Balakot is believed to be the biggest JeM hideout in Pakistan.

"In an intelligence led operation, India struck the biggest Jaish facility in Balakot on early hours of Tuesday, in which top leaders have been eliminated. India calls it non-military pre-preemptive action to counter multiple potential fidayeen attacks." Gokhale said.

"In this operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commander and Jihadis were eliminated," he said.

Asking Pakistan to take more steps against terror camps operating from its soil, the Foreign secretary further stated, "India expects Pakistan to dismantle all terror camps, including those of JeM."

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met within hours of the air strikes by Indian Air Force (IAF) at Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) training camps in Pakistani territories of Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad.

The CCS meet was attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other top officials of the prime minister's office and the security apparatus were also present at the meeting, official sources said.

12 Mirage 2000 jets dropped around 1,000 kg bombs on the training camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the terror outfit behind the suicide attack on the CRPF personnel in Pulwama on February 14.

Pakistani Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public relations (ISPR) which is the media wing of the Pakistani army also confirmed the attacks in a tweet. "Indian aircraft intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," he tweeted.

"Indian Air Force violated Line of Control Pakistan. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back," he said in the official tweet.]

