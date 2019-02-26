Business Today

Indian Air Force attack on PoK: From Rahul Gandhi to Akhilesh Yadav, here's how politicians reacted

Last Updated: February 26, 2019  | 13:12 IST
Indian  Air Force (IAF) carried out an aerial strike on major terror camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Around 3:30 am on Tuesday, the air strike was carried out by 12 Indian fighter jets in Pakistan's Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad . The IAF has also destroyed control rooms of Pakistan-based terror organisation  Jaish-e-Mohammed, which had claimed the attack in Pulwama on 14 February. A group of Mirage 2000 Indian F9 Indian Fighter jets dropped 1000 kg bombs on terror camps across the Line Of Control (LOC).

Subramanian Swamy responded by saying India is bombing its own territory...no international law is broken." Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister  Shah Mahmood Qureshi has summoned an emergency meeting in Islamabad. Politicians across parties lauded the IAF's operation across the LoC.

Congres President Rahul Gandhi lauded the IAF retaliation by giving a salute to the pilots.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, reiterates dialogue from the recent Bollywood hit Uri: The Surgical Strike. "This is new India, this will enter your home, and kill you too." Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi also appreciated the major air strike by IAF by saying,"Balakot which is quite far out into the LOC is a deep strike and purportedly where Hafeez Saeed gives a lot of his addresses. If IAF penetrated that deep without casualties it's a highly successful mission." Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal also applauded the bravery of pilots.

Akhilesh Yadav congratulated the Indian Air Force for this major operation.

Amid such reactions, former CM of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah started a debate over the geographical location of Balakot - one of the terror camps.

Abduallah has said that there are two Balakotes and that it is unclear on which Balakote the strike has taken place. In his tweet Abdullah asked, "If this is Balakote in KPK it's a major incursion & a significant strike by IAF planes. However if it's Balakote in Poonch sector, along the LoC it's a largely symbolic strike because at this time of the year forward launch pads & militant camps are empty & non-functional."

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale also spoke on Indian air strike and revealed that a large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders were eliminated in largest JeM camp in Balakot. "The camp was led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, the brother-in-law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar."

