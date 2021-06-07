Centre to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to states for 18+ age group from June 21: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that from June 21 onwards the Centre will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all state governments for inoculation of citizens above the age of 18. PM Modi added that 25 per cent work being done by states related to COVID-19 vaccination will now be handled by the Central government. This means that going forward there would only be a centralised vaccine drive managed by the Central government. The Centre will procure COVID-19 vaccine from manufacturers and give them to the states for free.

"Today, it has been decided that 25% of vaccination work being done by states will now be handled by Central government. This system will be implemented in the next two weeks," the Prime Minister said.

"Both State and Centre will work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks," explained PM Modi.

"Government of India will buy 75% of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by vaccine manufacturers and will give these to the states free of cost," added the Prime Minister. "This means, that states would not have to spend any money on procuring vaccines," he added.

"Till now, crores of citizens of India have received vaccines for free, now people above the age of 18 will also be added to this number," stated PM Modi.

The Prime Minister added those who do not want to get vaccines for free can opt-out of doing so. He added that 25 per cent of vaccines produced by vaccine manufacturers will be available for private players. "Private hospitals can only charge Rs 150 as service charge on vaccines," added the Prime Minister.

