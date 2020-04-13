Coronavirus: 39 doctors, staff members quarantined at Delhi's Max Hospital after 2 patients test positive

A total of 39 staff members, including doctors and nurses, of Max Hospital in Delhi's Saket area have been asked to go on self-quarantine after two patients tested positive for novel coronavirus. These 39 people include ward boys and other employees of the private hospital. According to the official statement issued by the hospital, the two patients, who tested positive for COVID-19, were admitted for the cardiac treatment a few days ago.

This statement said the 39 healthcare workers who came in contact with these patients had been quarantined in a separate wing at Max Hospital. The hospital added the 39 individuals are asymptomatic and would be tested on the fifth day of exposure on April 14, 2020. According to an India Today report, there are 154 employees deployed in shifts in the dedicated COVID-19 ward of the private hospital and none of the employees had any form of exposure to the coronavirus.

This, however, is not the first time that healthcare workers have been asked to undergo quarantine. Around 30 healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and technicians were asked to undergo quarantine at the Cardio-Neuro centre in AIIMS, Delhi, after a 72 year-old man who came with neurological issues tested positive for COVID-19. Some doctors and other medical staff have also tested positive for the deadly coronavirus earlier, including some mohalla clinics.

Meanwhile, the number of active coronavirus case stood at 7,987, including 856 cured or discharged and 308 deaths. The total number of cases also includes 72 foreign nationals. Thirty-five deaths have been reported since Sunday evening, of which 22 were reported from Maharashtra, five from Delhi, three from Gujarat, two from West Bengal and one each from Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.

