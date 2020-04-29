Coronavirus crisis: Govt allows IT firms to work from home until July 31

The central government has allowed the information technology sector and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies to continue their "work from home" policy till July 31 in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

Earlier, the Centre had allowed the software professionals to work from home till April 30. The announcement was made by Union Minister for Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad in a video conference with various state officials. Prasad also told the state ministers that work from home should become the new norm.

"I have relaxed norms for working from home...it was to end on April 30, I have extended it to July 31," Prasad said on Tuesday.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan CN made an appeal to Prasad to allow software professionals from IT industry to work from home till 2021. To which Prasad said, "Currently, we will allow professionals to work from home until July 31, and depending on the situation thereafter, the government will take a suitable decision."

Industry body Nasscom said the decision would help IT and BPO firms to chalk out their strategy of bringing back workforce to offices in a gradual and phased manner.

Prasad also assured that steps would be taken to strengthen the Bharatnet BBNL to provide better internet facilities. "Not just the IT sector, all States should give importance to develop startups and research. The focus will be on providing effective E-governance and E passes," Prasad added. Prasad also said that a national strategy committee would be set up to frame guidelines and solutions to fight the pandemic crisis.

The meeting was attended by chief ministers of Haryana and Sikkim, deputy chief ministers of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, who are also in charge of the IT department in their respective states.

The minister noted that three schemes -- Production Linked Incentive 2.0, Electronics Manufacturing Clusters, and Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) -- have been notified by the Centre in order to attract investments in the electronics manufacturing sector.

About 90 per cent of IT employees and 70-80 per cent of BPO and small and medium businesses in the sector are estimated to be working from home and only those performing critical functions are going to offices.

