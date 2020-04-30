Coronavirus India Live Updates: COVID-19 cases surge to 33,050; Maharashtra tops the tally with 9,915 cases

India coronavirus and lockdown relaxation latest news: With May 3 fast approaching, the biggest as of now is if the lockdown restrictions would be extended beyond Sunday. The Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday evening that the government would allow lifting of the restrictions to many districts. It said that the government will issue a notification regarding the new guidelines in the next few days. Meanwhile, Telangana has extended the lockdown till May 7, while Punjab has extended it for two more weeks beyond May 3. The Centre also allowed the movement of migrant workers and students on Wednesday. Shops outside municipalities and the ones that are registered have also been allowed to operate.

The number of cases in India has reached 33,050 as of 8 am on April 30. The number of deaths in the country has crossed 1,000. Maharashtra, the worst-impacted state is nearing 10,000 cases. Gujarat and Delhi are the two of the other states that have been severely hit with more than 4,000 and 3,000 cases respectively.

Also read: Biocon developing vaccine, antibody cure and repurposed drugs against COVID-19

Also read: Appointment shopping, online selling to become new retail norms post coronavirus lockdown

Follow the BusinessToday.In blog on coronavirus updates in India here:

Scores of migrant workers today were stopped by the police at state border after they were trying to enter into the state from Maharashtra. They are now stranded between Mumbai-Barwani stretch of National Highway 3 near Sendhwa. The number of cases now stand at 2,560, including 130 deaths. - ANI

11.00 AM: Coronavirus cases in Kerala

The number of coronavirus cases in Kerala now stands at 496, including 123 active cases and four deaths. A total 369 patients have recovered in the state. People were seen violating social distancing norms amid COVID-19 outbreak in Ernakulam General Hospital today morning.

Jammu and Kashmir: A Flu Clinic has started in District Hospital in Ganderbal as part of precautionary measure amid #COVID19 outbreak. Shafqat Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner says,"It is a free clinic which began from y'day. People are screened here for any #COVID19 related symptoms". pic.twitter.com/WbnXzNlZgF â ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

10.30 AM: Coronavirus cases in Delhi

Four more traders associated with Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi have tested positive for coronavirus. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stands at 3,439, including 2,291 active, 1,092 cured and 56 dead.

10.15 AM: Robot developed to help health workers

Industrial Training Institute, Cuttack, has developed a robot, with help of SakRobotix Lab to help health workers in containing the spread of COVID-19. "Such service robots will help health workers&we need to encourage such innovations," says Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.

71 new positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours. Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in the state stands at 1403, including 1051 active cases, 31 deaths & 321 discharges. No death reported in last 24 hours: State Command Control Room, Andhra Pradesh pic.twitter.com/jAZPuhsJCU â ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

10.00 AM: Coronavirus cases in Pune

Dr Bhagawan Pawar, District Health Officer, Maharashtra said as many as 127 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Pune district in the past 12 hours, and that the total CODI-19 positive cases in the district now stand at 1,722.

9.50 AM: Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

Total 86 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths have been reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of cases to 2,524, including 57 deaths. As many as 827 patients have recovered from the disease till date, says the Rajasthan Health Department.

Kerala: People were seen violating social distancing norms amid #COVID19 outbreak, in Ernakulam General Hospital today morning. Total positive cases in the state stand at 495 including 123 active cases. pic.twitter.com/l22bqvfXYB â ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

9:40 am: US corona cases: 60,000 deaths reported

The US has reported 60,000 deaths as of Wednesday. The outbreak is likely to soon become deadlier than any flu since 1967. The last severe flu season was in 2017-18, when 61,000 died. The US has the world's highest coronavirus death toll and a daily average of 2,000 people died in April.

9:35 am: Coronavirus global cases: WHO pipe organ for China says Trump

President Donald trump lashed out at WHO and called the organisation a "pipe organ" for China. He said that WHO misled everyone on the outbreak. "We will have a recommendation pretty soon but we are not happy with the World Health Organization," Trump told reporters.

9:30 am: 'All too easy to continue lockdown,' says Rajan

As India is nearing May 3, the day lockdown restrictions are scheduled to be lifted, speculations about further extending the lockdown has emerged. Raghuram Rajan has said that that it is all too easy to continue the lockdown but it is not going to be sustainable for the economy. Rajan was in conversation with Rahul Gandhi and the duo discussed ways to effectively tackle the corona problem.

9:25 am: Coronavirus in India: Rajan says we need to prioritise

Raghuram Rajan has said that India needs to prioritise as its capacities are limited. He said that it is important to keep the economy together so that when India emerges from the lockdown, it is not impaired at that point. Rajan is in conversation with Rahul Gandhi.

9:20 am: Corona cases in Delhi: Police perform parikrama of AIIMS

The Delhi Police undertook a 'parikrama' of AIIMS as a sign of respect for healthcare professionals. DCP South Atul Kumar said that this is in continuation to the ongoing visits to various hospitals and medical professionals to thank them for their efforts to keep the citizens of the country safe. The parikrama was performed by police personnel who rode 51 patrol bikes.

9:15 am: COVID-19 news in Punjab

Punjab Police sprung in action after the state announced an extension of the lockdown for two more weeks after May 3. Visuals from Amritsar where people were punished for violating restrictions.

Odisha: Industrial Training Institute, Cuttack has developed a robot, with help of SakRobotix Lab to help health workers in containing the spread of #COVID19. Union Min Mahendra Nath Pandey says, "Such service robots will help health workers&we need to encourage such innovations" pic.twitter.com/vQKRT63dNr â ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

9:10 am: Corona cases in Haryana

In Jhajjar, ten new coronavirus cases have been found out of which nine are vegetable vendors. The have a history of travelling to Delhi. The one other person is a nurse at a hospital. So far there are 18 COVID-19 cases in the district.

9:05 am: Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Three deaths on Wednesday

Three deaths were recorded in the state of Rajasthan on Wednesday. There were 74 new cases of fresh infection. Out of the new cases, 22 are in Jaipur. According to the health ministry data, Rajasthan has 2,438 cases.

9:00 am: Coronavirus cases in India reach 33,050

Corona cases in India has surpassed 33,000 as on April 30, 8am. Maharashtra has 9,915 cases, while Gujarat is second in line with 4,082 cases. Delhi has 3,439 cases. Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan all have more than 2,000 cases. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have more than 1,000 cases.

8:55 am: COVID-19 impact: Nearly half of global workforce at risk

The ILO has stated that nearly half of global workforce are at the risk of losing their means of livelihood as an aftermath of the corona crisis. Almost 1.6 billion workers in the informal economy face immediate danger of losing their livelihoods. More than 430 million establishments in sectors such as retail and manufacturing risk "serious disruption".

8:50 am: Global coronavirus cases

Britain records the second-highest death toll with more than 26,000. As of April 28, 26.097 people have died in the UK from corona, stated Public Health England (PHE).

8:45 am: Corona vaccine: Biocon works on biotech cure

Biocon is developing a novel customised non-replicating measles virus-based vaccine. This antigen therapy can be commercialised quickly. Chairman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said that the proposed cure could reach the stage of human trials in the next six months.

8:40 am: Corona cases in India: Rahul Gandhi in conversation with Raghuram Rajan

Rahul Gandhi will be in conversation with Raghuram Rajan in the first in a series of conversations with global and Indian thought leaders. They will be discussing ways to effectively handle the corona crisis.

86 new cases of #COVID19 & 2 new deaths have been reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of cases to 2524 including 57 deaths. 827 patients have recovered from the disease till date: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/uIOvnie1A4 â ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

8:35 am: Delhi coronavirus news: 90 quarantined in Sikkim House

Ninety people have been quarantined at the Sikkim House in South Delhi's Green Park area after a person was detected with COVID-19. All visitors at the Sikkim House use a single kitche which is why they have all been quarantined, an official said.

8:30 am: Ministry of Home Affairs on lockdown

The MHA on Wednesday said that multiple districts will be given relaxation from the lockdown norms. It added that the details will soon be released by the government