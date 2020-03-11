Coronavirus in India: Health ministry suspends visas of France, Germany, Spain nationals

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its latest travel advisory, issued on March 10, has said all visas, including e-visas, granted to nationals of France, Germany and Spain on or before March 11, stand suspended. This only applies to visa holders who have not yet entered Indian borders.

The ministry has also suspended visas, including e-visas, granted to all foreign nationals who have travel history to France, Spain and Germany on or after 1.2.2020.

The Health Ministry also advised all passengers with a travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany to undergo a self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the of their arrival from these countries. "If such passengers are working in some organisations/institutions, their respective employers are advised to facilitate work from home during this period," the advisory said.

France, Germany and Spain have now been added to the list of Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan, upon whom the Health Ministry had imposed similar restrictions. The visas of nationals of these counties issued on or before March 6 were suspended by the Ministry.

In another travel advisory issued last week, the Ministry had said that travellers from Italy and South Korea would have to carry a 'No COVID-19' certificate issued by designated health authorities in these countries before they are allowed to enter India.

The ministry has also advised all Indians to avoid non-essential travel abroad. The ministry advised all international passengers to self-monitor their health and follow the 'Do's and Dont's' on COVID-19, which have been detailed by the government.

These fresh announcements by the ministry come after six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 50.

