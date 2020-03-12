Business Today
Coronavirus update: Here's a list of 52 test centres for COVID-19

According to latest data by the Indian government, 73 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed; 56 are Indians and 17 foreigners

Mansi Jaswal   New Delhi     Last Updated: March 12, 2020  | 16:26 IST
Representative image

Any individual suspected of having coronavirus (COVID-19) can be tested in over 50 laboratories in India, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

According to latest data by the Indian government, 73 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed; 56 are Indians and 17 foreigners. Kerala recorded most number of cases of coronavirus (17 total), followed by Maharashtra (11), Uttra Pradesh (10), Delhi (6), Karnataka (4), Ladakh (3), Rajasthan (1), Telangana (1), Tamil Nadu (1), Jammu and Kashmir (1) and Punjab (1).

Here's a list of 52 testing sites for COVID-19:

Image credit: ICMR

DELHI

  • All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
  • National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
MAHARASHTRA

  • Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur
  • Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
RAJASTHAN
  • Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur
  • Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur
  • Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
  • SP Med. College, Bikaner

TAMIL NADU

  • King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai
  • Government Medical College, Theni
UTTAR PRADESH
  • King's George Medical University, Lucknow
  • Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi  
  • Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
UTTARAKHAND
  • Government Medical College, Haldwani

WEST BENGAL

  • National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata
  • IPGMER, Kolkata

MADHYA PRADESH

  • All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal
  • National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur
KERALA
  • National Institute of Virology Field Unit
  • Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram
  • Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode

KARNATAKA

  • Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore  
  • National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore
  • Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
  • Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan
  • Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga

GUJARAT

  • BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
  • M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar

HARYANA

  • BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat
  • Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak

HIMACHAL PRADESH

  • Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
  • Dr. Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

  • Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar  
  • Government Medical College, Jammu

JHARKHAND

  • MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur

MEGHALAYA

  • NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong

MANIPUR

  • J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur

ODISHA

  • Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar   

PUNJAB

  • Government Medical College, Patiala
  • Government Medical College, Amritsar

PUDUCHERRY

  • Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

TELANGANA

  • Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad

TRIPURA

  • Government Medical College, Agartala

BIHAR

  • Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna   

CHANDIGARH 

  • Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh   

CHHATTISGARH

  • All India Institute  Medical Sciences, Raipur

ANDAMAN and NICOBAR ISLANDS

  • Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar

ANDHRA PRADESH

  • Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
  • Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
  • GMC, Anantapur

ASSAM
  • Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
  • Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh

