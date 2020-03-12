Coronavirus update: Here's a list of 52 test centres for COVID-19

Any individual suspected of having coronavirus (COVID-19) can be tested in over 50 laboratories in India, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
According to latest data by the Indian government, 73 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed; 56 are Indians and 17 foreigners. Kerala recorded most number of cases of coronavirus (17 total), followed by Maharashtra (11), Uttra Pradesh (10), Delhi (6), Karnataka (4), Ladakh (3), Rajasthan (1), Telangana (1), Tamil Nadu (1), Jammu and Kashmir (1) and Punjab (1).
Here's a list of 52 testing sites for COVID-19:
DELHI
- All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
- National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)
- Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur
- Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
- Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur
- Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur
- Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
- SP Med. College, Bikaner
TAMIL NADU
- King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai
- Government Medical College, Theni
- King's George Medical University, Lucknow
- Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
- Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh
- Government Medical College, Haldwani
WEST BENGAL
- National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata
- IPGMER, Kolkata
MADHYA PRADESH
- All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal
- National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur
- National Institute of Virology Field Unit
- Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram
- Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode
KARNATAKA
- Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore
- National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore
- Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
- Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan
- Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga
GUJARAT
- BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad
- M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar
HARYANA
- BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat
- Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak
HIMACHAL PRADESH
- Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
- Dr. Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda
JAMMU AND KASHMIR
- Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar
- Government Medical College, Jammu
JHARKHAND
- MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur
MEGHALAYA
- NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong
MANIPUR
- J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur
ODISHA
- Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar
PUNJAB
- Government Medical College, Patiala
- Government Medical College, Amritsar
PUDUCHERRY
- Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
TELANGANA
- Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
TRIPURA
- Government Medical College, Agartala
BIHAR
- Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna
CHANDIGARH
- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh
CHHATTISGARH
- All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur
ANDAMAN and NICOBAR ISLANDS
- Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar
ANDHRA PRADESH
- Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
- Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam
- GMC, Anantapur
- Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
- Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh
