Coronavirus update: Here's a list of 52 test centres for COVID-19

Any individual suspected of having coronavirus (COVID-19) can be tested in over 50 laboratories in India, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

According to latest data by the Indian government, 73 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed; 56 are Indians and 17 foreigners. Kerala recorded most number of cases of coronavirus (17 total), followed by Maharashtra (11), Uttra Pradesh (10), Delhi (6), Karnataka (4), Ladakh (3), Rajasthan (1), Telangana (1), Tamil Nadu (1), Jammu and Kashmir (1) and Punjab (1).

Here's a list of 52 testing sites for COVID-19:

DELHI

All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur

Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai

Sawai Man Singh, Jaipur

Dr. S.N Medical College, Jodhpur

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

SP Med. College, Bikaner

TAMIL NADU

King's Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, Chennai

Government Medical College, Theni

King's George Medical University, Lucknow

Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh

Government Medical College, Haldwani

WEST BENGAL

National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata

IPGMER, Kolkata

MADHYA PRADESH

All India Institute Medical Sciences, Bhopal

National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH), Jabalpur

National Institute of Virology Field Unit

Govt. Medical College, Thriuvananthapuram

Govt. Medical College, Kozhikhode

KARNATAKA

Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore

National Institute of Virology Field Unit Bangalore

Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore

Hassan Inst. of Med. Sciences, Hassan

Shimoga Inst. of Med. Sciences, Shivamogga

GUJARAT

BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad

M.P.Shah Government Medical College, Jamnagar

HARYANA

BPS Govt Medical College, Sonipat

Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak

HIMACHAL PRADESH

Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Govt. Med. College, Kangra, Tanda

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar

Government Medical College, Jammu

JHARKHAND

MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur

MEGHALAYA

NEIGRI of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong

MANIPUR

J N Inst. of Med. Sciences Hospital, Imphal-East, Manipur

ODISHA

Regional Medical Research Center, Bhubaneswar

PUNJAB

Government Medical College, Patiala

Government Medical College, Amritsar

PUDUCHERRY

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

TELANGANA

Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad

TRIPURA

Government Medical College, Agartala

BIHAR

Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna

CHANDIGARH

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh

CHHATTISGARH

All India Institute Medical Sciences, Raipur

ANDAMAN and NICOBAR ISLANDS

Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar

ANDHRA PRADESH

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati

Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam

GMC, Anantapur

Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati

Regional Medical Research Center, Dibrugarh

