Coronavirus: Indian Railways operates eight trains on Day 1; check today's list

Indian Railways that resumed its services after nearly two months witnessed a surge of bookings. On Day 1 of services, Indian Railways ferried passengers on eight trains. The eight trains that operated on Day 1 were Howrah-New Delhi, Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi, New Delhi-Dibrugarh, Bengaluru-New Delhi, New Delhi-Bengaluru, New Delhi-Bilaspur, Mumbai-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-New Delhi.

The trains that are scheduled for Day 2 of services are New Delhi-Howrah, New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar, New Delhi-Jammu Tawi, New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram, New Delhi-Chennai, New Delhi-Ranchi, New Delhi-Mumbai, New Delhi-Ahmedabad, and Bhubaneswar-New Delhi.

Around 169,039 passengers booked tickets in 24 hours, the national transporter said, since it resumed booking on IRCTC website and mobile app at 6pm on Monday.

These 15 pairs of special trains (30 journeys) are being operated over and above the 575 Shramik Special trains that are running to ferry stranded migrant workers. The special AC trains have a ticket fare similar to the Rajdhani trains.

As per the guidelines, passengers are allowed to board only if they have valid tickets booked online on IRCTC. They have to undergo thermal screening and sanitise hands before boarding the trains. Passengers are also asked to reach the stations 90 minutes before the departure of their trains.

Indian Railways also said that no blankets or linen will be provided to passengers and pantry services will also not be available. Passengers will also have to mandatorily use the contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu.

The government also said that travellers will have to follow all the guidelines issued by the states and Union Territories along with the Centre's restrictions. Assam and Jammu and Kashmir have announced that passengers who arrive on trains will have to facility-quarantine themselves for at least 14 days. However, Delhi government said that arriving passengers will be allowed to go home if they are asymptomatic. If they have mild symptoms they will be informed about self or home quarantine protocols.

