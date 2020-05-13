Coronavirus live updates: PM Modi's economic booster, lockdown 4.0 post May 17, India's total cases-70,756

India coronavirus lockdown 4 latest updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his nationwide address on Tuesday announced a special economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to help revive economic activity and make India self-reliant in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi in his speech also pitched for promoting local businesses. Announcing lockdown 4.0 beginning May 18, the prime minister said that it will be completely different this time with a new set of rules. Meanwhile, India's total count of confirmed coronavirus cases currently stand at 70,756, along with the death toll at 2,293. Global death toll climbed to 2.9 lakh with, 43.3 lakh positive cases.

9.09 am: Coronavirus live updates: India's COVID-19 cases approach 75,000

India's total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 74,281 on Wednesday, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. This tally includes, 47,480 active cases, 24,385 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 2,415 deaths.

9.03 am: Rs 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: Congress dubs PM Modi's economic package announcement headline grabbing

The Congress labelled the PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package announcement as one that only grabs headlines. Both Congress and CPI(M) said that the country was disappointed by his silence on migrant workers' woes. "Dear PM, What you said today gives the country and the media a headline," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter. His colleague, Manish Tewari, tweeted, "PMs speech can be summed up in one word - HEADLINE HUNTING. A NUMBER -20 LAKH CRORES. NO DETAILS."

1/2 Dear PM, What you said today gives the country and the media a HEADLINE. When the "blank page" is filled with "Heartfelt Help of People", the Nation & Congress Party will respond. - Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 12, 2020

8.55 am: Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: PM Modi's hints at big-ticket economic reforms in coming days

The Rs 20 lakh special economic package announced by PM Modi on Tuesday will include measures already announced by the central government and the RBI so far to tackle the coronavirus crisis. During his nationwide address, the prime minister also hinted a big-ticket reforms to revive the economy in coming days, adding that the details regarding this will be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

8.46 am: Economic package: PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore economic booster details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his nationwide address on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore consolidated economic package to give a push to the ailing economy in the wake of coronavirus induced lockdown. PM Modi said that the economic package will be around the 10% of the GDP and is aimed at solving the problems of several bleeding sectors as well as migrant labourers. Announcing the package, PM Modi said that India's goal will be to become self-reliant 'atmanirbhar' identifying infrastructure and economy as key drivers for it.

8.40 am: Lockdown extension live updates: PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore booster, lockdown 4.0

