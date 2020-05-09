Coronavirus India Live Updates: Learn to live with COVID-19, says govt; total cases-59,662, death toll-1,981

India coronavirus news and lockdown latest updates: The Union Health Ministry said on Friday that people have to learn to live with coronavirus infection. Addressing the media at the government's routine daily briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said that the preventive guidelines against the COVID-19 pandemic "need to be implemented as behaviroal changes." He added, "If we follow the dos and don'ts, we may not reach peak in number of COVID-19 cases and our curve may remain flat."

The total COVID-19 cases in the country spiked to 59,662, including 39,834 active cases, 17,846 recoveries, 1 migrated and 1,981 deaths. India recorded 3,320 new cases and 95 deaths in 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry in its daily briefing on coronavirus in the country, said that around 216 districts in India have not recorded any COVID-19 positive case till date. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray refuted rumours that the Army will take over Mumbai to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Although, Thackeray acknowledged that the virus "chain" has not been broken in the state yet, but he also assured that adequate medical infrastructure was made available by his government, especially in Mumbai.

Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases near 60,000; check state-wise tally, deaths, list of testing facilities

Follow BusinessToday.in for live updates on coronavirus in India and world:

10.28 am: Coronavirus in India: Learn to live with COVID-19, says Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry said on Friday that people have to learn to live with coronavirus infection. Addressing the media at the government's routine daily briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said that the preventive guidelines against the COVID-19 pandemic "need to be implemented as behaviroal changes." He added, "If we follow the dos and don'ts, we may not reach peak in number of COVID-19 cases and our curve may remain flat."

10.22 am: Delhi lockdown news

Police personnel check IDs and passes of people as they commute through Delhi-Ghazipur border, amid coronavirus lockdown.

Delhi: Police personnel check IDs and passes of people as they commute through Delhi-Ghazipur border, amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/lWL85t12al - ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

10.14 am: Mumbai coronavirus cases: 748 more people test positive

Mumbai which is the worst-affected city not only in Maharashtra, but in India recorded 748 fresh COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. Out of the 25 deaths, 18 coronavirus patients had co-morbidities, 13 are male, 12 female.

10.09 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases

With 1,089 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, Maharashtra's total count of confirmed cases jumped to 17,974 on Saturday, while the death toll climbed to 731 in the state, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

9.59: Noida coronavirus lockdown: 800 factories reopen, but with limited operations

Noida authority has allowed 800 factories to begin operations but with limited operations in line with strict guidelines by the state government. Samsung said on Friday that it has been allowed to open its Noida Sector 81 factory.

9.49 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases

Rajasthan recorded 57 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total count of positive cases to 3,636, while death toll stands at 101, said the state health department.

57 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported today taking the total number of positive cases to 3636. Death toll is at 103: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/AOjNLT7H7q - ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

9.39 am: Coronavirus live updates

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) issues revised discharge policy for #COVID19 patients.

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) issues revised discharge policy for #COVID19 patients. pic.twitter.com/6GpWbnAFFB - ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

9.29 am: Delhi coronavirus cases jump to 6,318 on Saturday along with 68 deaths,

Delhi recorded 338 fresh COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths in 24 hours taking the total count to 6,318 in the national capital, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry. 448 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the national capital on Thursday, the single spike in one day.

Also Read: Delhi's coronavirus tally jumps to 6,318; 338 new cases reported in 24 hours

9.19 am: Coronavirus in India: Cases will peak in June-July, says AIIMS Director

The COVID-19 cases will peak between June and July, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Gulleria said on Thursday adding that the rise in the number of cases will come due to more testing across states

9.10 am: Liquor shops i.n Assam: Alcohol to get costlier as state govt hikes excise duty by 25%

The Assam government has taken the decision to hike the excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by 25%, state Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said after a cabinet meet on Friday. The decision has been taken to increase the state government's revenues in the wake of economic crisis due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. This will help the Assam government mop up an addition income of Rs 1,000 crore.

Read more here: Lockdown 3.0: Alcohol to cost more in Assam; state govt hikes excise duty by 25 per cent

9.02 am: Totola coronavirus deaths in India

The country reported 95 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,981. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with 731 deaths.

8.55 am: Total coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours

India recorded 3,320 fresh COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of confirmed cases to 59,662 on Saturday, according to latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

8.45 am: Coronavirus cases in India approach 60,000-mark

The total COVID-19 cases in the country spiked to 59,662, including 39,834 active cases, 17,846 recoveries, 1 migrated and 1,981 deaths. The Union Health Ministry in its daily briefing on coronavirus in the country, said that around 216 districts in India have not recorded any COVID-19 positive case till date.

8.30 am: Maharashtra coronavirus latest updates: CM Uddhav Thackeray refutes rumours of Army taking over Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray refuted rumours that the Army will take over Mumbai to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Although, Thackeray acknowledged that the virus "chain" has not been broken in the state yet, but he also assured that adequate medical infrastructure was made available by his government, especially in Mumbai.