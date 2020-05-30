Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: What is allowed, what's not

With the Centre extending the nationwide lockdown by one month until June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for the fifth phase of lockdown which is slated to start from June 1. As per the new guidelines, all activities outside containment zones will resume in a phased manner. The guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30, 2020.

In areas outside containment zones, all activities will be permitted, barring few, which will be allowed, with the stipulation of following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in a phased manner.

The first phase of re-opening, 'Unlock 1', will have an economic focus.

What will open in Phase I

Religious places and places of worship will open for public from June 8.

Hotels, restaurants, other hospitality services will be permitted to open from June 8.

Shopping malls will be allowed to open from June 8.

Health Ministry will issue SOPs for the above activities, in consultation with the Central ministries/departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of Covid-19.

What will open in Phase II

Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UTs.

State Governments/UT administrations have been advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July. MoHFW will prepare SOPs for these institutions.

What will remain close?

In the first two phases of the re-opening following activities will remain closed.

International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA

Metro rail operations

Cinema halls

Swimming pools

Gymnasiums

Entertainment parks

Theatres

Bars

Auditoriums

Assembly halls

Large congregations

As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), lockdown will continue to remain in force in the containment zones till 30 June, 2020. Containment zones will be demarcated by the District authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW.

In the containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

In the containment zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required. Guidelines of MoHEW shall be taken into consideration for the above purpose.