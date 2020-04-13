Coronavirus: India readies for lockdown 2.0; here's what may happen next

The government may initiate an experiment to get the economy going in 'graded manner' even though it's likely that the nation-wide lockdown may be extended by two more weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during video-conference with chief ministers on Saturday had hinted that the government might explore the possibility of opening up the economy to reduce the coronavirus impact.

While earlier mantra was "jaan hai to jahan hai" (if there is life, you can enjoy the world), the way ahead would be "jaan bhi, jahan bhi (life as well as our world), the PM modi hinted.

He, however, agreed the current situation warranted an extension of the lockdown by two more weeks.

Speculations are rife despite possible lockdown extension April 30, the government may plan an 'exit strategy', regarding which guidelines could be issued in the next two-three days.

Also Read: Coronavirus in India: State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths, list of testing facilities

Analysts believe the Centre may allow businesses and markets to resume work, especially in areas with no coronavirus cases. Most states could also follow the 'Kerala Model', which has been successful in bending the coronavirus curve in the state.

The areas could be marked as red, orange and green zones, depending upon the number of cases. The areas with no case will be placed under 'green zone'.

The government may also allow restoration of normal life under several restrictions, including maintaining social distancing and mandatory use of masks.

At the same, areas with six or more cases could see the highest level of restrictions.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 308 on Monday after 35 new fatalities were reported, while the number of cases has crossed the Rs 10,000 mark, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active coronavirus case stood at 7,987, including 856 cured or discharged and 308 deaths. The total number of cases also includes 72 foreign nationals. Thirty-five deaths have been reported since Sunday evening, of which 22 were reported from Maharashtra, five from Delhi, three from Gujarat, two from West Bengal and one each from Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.

Also read: Coronavirus India live updates: After PM Modi's order, ministers resume work from office; tally at 7,987